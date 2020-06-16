Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.06.2020 | 9:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law Sudha Devi passes away in Bihar after she wasn’t able to bear the news of his passing

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was only 34 years old and died of suicide. The news of the young actor’s passing has sent shockwaves across the nation. His family arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night and Monday morning in order to perform the last rites at Pawan Hans Crematorium on June 15.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law Sudha Devi passes away in Bihar after she wasn’t able to bear the news of his passing

As per the latest reports, Sushant’s cousin brother wife Sudha Devi couldn’t bear the loss of her brother-in-law and breathed her last on Monday in Purnia, Bihar. She was already unwell for the past few days and she had stopped eating ever since she heard the news of Sushant’s death. She passed away while his funeral was being conducted in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police reported that the actor was under medication for depression. And that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide will be probed by Mumbai Police

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Remo D’Souza says he was in talks with…

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla…

Due to financial crunch, actor Ashiesh Roy…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic…

Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar's win,…

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification