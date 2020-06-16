Bollywood Hungama

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shattered and morose after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a super special friendship considering that the former made his debut with his biopic. Sushant Singh Rajput had spent over 9 months training to perfect the Captain Cool’s stance and had even said that he can hit the famous helicopter shot in his sleep. Both of them had gotten even closer during the promotions of M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise’s news broke out, almost every celebrity took to their social media to mourn.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shattered and morose after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, did not post anything on his social media but the director of M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Neeraj Pandey, spoke to him. Neeraj said that along with Dhoni, he called two of his best friends as well after hearing the tragic news. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shocked and shattered after he found out about Sushant’s untimely demise. They’re still trying to wrap the news around their heads and Neeraj Panday said that he is not in a position to even express his grief.

The film made Sushant Singh Rajput a promising star overnight in Bollywood.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty visits Cooper Hospital to see Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time

