Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.06.2021 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree after large number of trees uprooted due to Cyclone Tauktae

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Cyclone Tauktae caused a lot of disruption in the state of Maharashtra. To bear the loss, Bollywood celebrities have come forward in planting and adopting tress. Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday shared an Instagram post where she can be seen watering her adopted plant with her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree after large number of trees uprooted due to Cyclone Tauktae

Sharing the post, the actress encouraged everyone to plant trees to repair the damage the Cyclone Tauktae has caused. The actress wrote, "Now you can adopt a tree.. or two.. or three!!! Mumbai lost about 2363 trees because of Cyclone Tauktae and about 348 of those were in the K west ward itself… kudos to the Assistant Commissioner MCGM K/West ward Mr. Mote and his team at @my_bmc for starting this amazing initiative where conscious people of the community can replant and adopt trees that were uprooted!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)


On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India opposite Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from it, the actress is also all set and gearing up for her digital debut Fallen, where she will be playing the role of a cop for the very first time.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha’s quarantine look involves halter-neck black top and leggings

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Ayan Mukerji turns producer with…

Amitabh Bachchan recommended Neena Gupta for…

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller Tenet to…

“I will direct a film soon”, says Boney…

Tandav makers issue unconditional apology…

Ali Abbas Zafar says he has already…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification