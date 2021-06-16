A few months ago, it was announced that Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan will see direct-to-digital premiere. The film was to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021. Amid the second wave of coronavirus, the makers decided to postpone the release. Now, it seems like they have decided on a new date for the release.

Amazon Prime Video today announced the premiere date for Toofaan, the highly anticipated inspiring sports drama featuring Farhan Akhtar on the streaming platform. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra), Toofaanis poised to be the biggest sports drama of the year. Fans in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can enjoy this exciting film starting 16th July only on Amazon Prime Video.

After the successful collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the dynamic duo return to pack a punch with Toofaan. This motivational story revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

Toofaan brings alive the exhilarating nature of boxing as a sport while narrating a riveting tale that follows the journey of a common man as he navigates through the ups and downs of life to achieve his dreams. It is a story about resilience, passion and perseverance, and the drive to succeed.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and presented by Amazon Prime Video, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

