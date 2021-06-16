Actor Salman Khan has had a slow start to 2020 and for obvious reasons since cinema halls were shut and his movie got postponed. But, after the release of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai in 2021, he is gearing up for his next slate of releases. Come next month, Salman Khan will make two big budget movie announcements, with four existing films already.

The actor is set to announce Bhaijaan, earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, on Bakri Eid. July 21. Apart from the film announcement, a daily reports that he is likely to drop the first look as well. Ashley Rebello, Salman's go-to stylist, has curated the look. The actor will be reportedly donning a white kurta and jeans and sporting a clean shaven look.

Apparently, it is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His brothers Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz, who've already found partners, come together to find a match for Salman Khan's character. Pooja Hegde stars as his love interest.

Last week, it was reported that Salman Khan will reprise the role of superstar Vijay in the Hindi remake Master. The film released in January this year with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the leads. The film will be produced by Endemol Shine India and Murad Khetani, in association with Seven Screen Studios. The hunt to cast someone in Sethupathi's role is on.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has Antim - The Final Truth, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal to play brothers in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali – Plot Details Revealed

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.