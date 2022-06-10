Romance between the Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for quite sometime now. It is suggested that the duo’s matchmaker is none other than the SNL star and head co-writer, Michael Che.

SNL writer reveals Pete Davidson has ‘not thanked him’ for writing his kiss with Kim the show

In a latest interview, Howard Stern discussed the ongoing romance between Kim and Pete and asked the SNL star, Michael if he played a prominent role in bringing the couple together.

Howard also talked about the sketch which started off the rumors of the duo’s relationship.

It was Pete’s SNL co-anchor, Michael Che who penned down the Aladdin spoof on the show. Last October, Kim Kardashian was seen hosting the Saturday Night Live show where the most talked about kiss between her and Pete Davidson was added in the script.

Howard Stern, in the interview, humorously called Michael a matchmaker. He said, “Look at all the trouble you started” he further jokingly added, “Now Pete is ensconced in this Kardashian lifestyle.”

Stern continued and asked him if Pete showed his gratitude for writing the kiss that began the romance between the couple. Michael responded by saying, “Absolutely not. He hasn’t mentioned it.” He joked about it by further adding to the conversation, he said, “In fact, this is the first I've heard they're dating. Is it serious?"

Recently. Kim revealed a few details about her relationship with Pete. On an episode of The Kardashians, Kim unveiled the story of the beginning of her relationship with Pete. She said she felt a ‘vibe’ when she kissed Pete on the Saturday Night Live episode. She further mentioned that Davidson missed her party following her first hosting gig and so, she asked for his number from the show’s producer.

After beginning to date, the duo has been making appearances on the red carpet and are quite actively flaunting each other in pictures on their Instagram handles.

