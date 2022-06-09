Flash star Ezra Miller is once again in legal trouble as the actor is being accused of grooming a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes, now 18, has since denied the claims in a statement on social media.

Flash star Ezra Miller accused of “physically and emotionally abusing” a minor with marijuana, alcohol and more

According to Entertainment Weekly, on Tuesday, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, filed court documents in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court alleging that Miller has been "physically and emotionally abusing" as well as "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare" of their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes. According to court documents, Takota uses she/they pronouns, although her parents claim Miller "has decided that Tokata is to be called they."

The 18-year-old’s parents allege the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when their child was just 12. "Miller came to the Standing Rock Reservation in 2016 and established contact with Tokata Iron Eyes under the pretense of assisting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe during the NoDAPL movement," the court documents read. The parents further allege Miller gave Tokata alcohol and drugs, flew the child to London and to places such as Vermont, New York, California and Hawaii.

"Ezra Miller took an immediate and apparently innocent liking to Tokata Iron Eyes and began to formulate relations with Tokata; Ezra flew Tokata Iron Eyes and other Standing Rock tribal members to London, United Kingdom (to tour the Harry Potter - Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them studio in which Ezra Miller played a significant character) in December 2017 where Miller attempted to sleep in the same bed as Tokata Iron Eyes who was 14 years old at that time," the documents allege, adding that Miller was ultimately "prevented from sleeping in the same bed with Tokata at that time by a chaperone."

As per the report, the parents also claim that Miller provided Tokata with alcohol and drugs (including marijuana and LSD) and exhibited a "pattern of corrupting a minor" by paying for Tokata to attend college and then using that "against Tokata to create a sense of indebtedness." And when Tokata dropped out of school in December, the parents say they traveled to Miller's home in January to find that Tokata didn't have their driver's license, bank cards, keys, or "any other items needed for [them] to navigate life on [their] own." Tokata then spent three weeks "detoxifying" at home before running away to New York City to reunite with Miller, according to their parents.

In the complaint, Tokata's parents claim that Miller is displaying "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior" towards their daughter, as well as "classic abusive intimate partner violence behavior" and "sexual predatory behavior."

However, posting a long response on Instagram on Monday, Tokata explained her side of the story addressing "assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise" and maintained that there’s no need for legal action or a conservatorship. "I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief," the statement began.

"My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss,” Tokata continued. “I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship. My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tokatawin

The statement continues, "I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body," adding that they are "excited" to speak with a therapist about their "anxiety and probable depression. It is no ones business, my choices are my own, and as to the nature of police intervention in my “case” it is unnecessary and it is a waste of time and resource. This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. relationships in my life have been grossly effected, some detrimentally so. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out.”

A hearing has been set for next month to address the parents’ filing. Earlier this year, Miller was arrested in Hawaii twice, once for an altercation in a bar and another time for second-degree assault.

