comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 25.07.2023 | 11:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Singham and Vaastav actor Jayant Savarkar passes away at 87

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Singham and Vaastav actor Jayant Savarkar passes away at 87

en Bollywood News Singham and Vaastav actor Jayant Savarkar passes away at 87

Jayant Savarkar, the versatile actor who worked in the Hindi and Marathi film industries, dies due to age-related issues.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actor Jayant Savarkar passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Thane due to age-related issues. He was 87.

Singham and Vaastav actor Jayant Savarkar passes away at 87

Singham and Vaastav actor Jayant Savarkar passes away at 87

Savarkar had a long and illustrious career in Marathi and Hindi cinema, theatre, and television. He began his career in Marathi theatre as a backstage artist and eventually got an opportunity to act in acclaimed playwright Vijay Tendulkar's stage production Manus Navache Bet.

Savarkar's film career spanned six decades and included notable films such as Hari Om Vithala, Gadbad Gondhal, 66 Sadashiv, and Bakaal in Marathi, and Yugpurush, Vaastav, and Singham in Hindi. He was also known for his work in television, having appeared in several popular serials such as Astitva, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Zabaan Sambhal Ke.

Savarkar is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. His last rites will be held on Tuesday morning. In a conversation with PTI, Savarkar's son Kaustubh said, “He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on a ventilator, and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues.” 

Also Read: Rohit Shetty casts 15 Marathi actors in Singham

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

With 18 days left for release, Akshay…

Jaya Bachchan urges government to address…

Sunny Leone to be honoured at IFFSA Canada…

Netflix acquires rights of Sriram Raghvan…

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan;…

Anurag Thakur upset with CBFC over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification