Jayant Savarkar, the versatile actor who worked in the Hindi and Marathi film industries, dies due to age-related issues.

Veteran actor Jayant Savarkar passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Thane due to age-related issues. He was 87.

Singham and Vaastav actor Jayant Savarkar passes away at 87

Savarkar had a long and illustrious career in Marathi and Hindi cinema, theatre, and television. He began his career in Marathi theatre as a backstage artist and eventually got an opportunity to act in acclaimed playwright Vijay Tendulkar's stage production Manus Navache Bet.

Savarkar's film career spanned six decades and included notable films such as Hari Om Vithala, Gadbad Gondhal, 66 Sadashiv, and Bakaal in Marathi, and Yugpurush, Vaastav, and Singham in Hindi. He was also known for his work in television, having appeared in several popular serials such as Astitva, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Zabaan Sambhal Ke.

Savarkar is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. His last rites will be held on Tuesday morning. In a conversation with PTI, Savarkar's son Kaustubh said, “He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on a ventilator, and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues.”

