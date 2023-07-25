comscore
Richa Chadha begins shooting her first international project in London; deets inside

Richa Chadha begins shooting her first international project in London; deets inside

Richa Chadha's first international project, Aaina, will also be shot in India.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Richa Chadha, who is all set to make her international debut this year, has begun shooting for it. Her first international film, which is titled Aaina, is set in the UK and Richa flew to London last week to commence shooting for it. It's an Indo-British project where Richa will be seen playing the lead character alongside Chronicles of Narnia fame William Moseley.

The movie is going to be a drama which is based on real-life events. Having been eying on an interesting project for quite some time, Richa, after listening to many scripts, finally zeroed in on this project. The film after its London schedule will be shot in different locations in India.

Richa says, "I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline."

She adds, "I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that. The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher."

The actress has wrapped up the shoot for Fukrey 3, where she continues playing the role of Bholi Punjaban. She also finished her other work commitment regarding the maiden project from her production house, Girls will be Girls, which stars Malayalam cinema actor Kani Kusruti in the lead and also has debutant Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, and other celebs react to Manipur video of Koki women being paraded around naked going viral

