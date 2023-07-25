Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen reprising his popular characters Pooja for the sequel of Dream Girl.

Get ready to be swept off your feet, because the wait is finally over! Brace yourselves for an electrifying experience as Balaji Motion Pictures, led by Ektaa R. Kapoor, is all set to unleash the much-anticipated blockbuster sequel - Dream Girl 2!

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja look is finally REVEALED!

Hold onto your seats as Ayushmann Khurrana, takes the stage alongside Ananya Panday. But wait, there's more! The excitement meter is off the charts as Ayushmann astounds us with not one, but TWO mesmerizing personalities - the suave Karam and the vivacious Pooja!

Prepare to have your jaws drop as the mind-blowing poster is revealed! Ayushmann's transformation into Pooja is nothing short of magic. His seamless transition between these contrasting characters has left his fans in awe.

Dream Girl's success at the box office and its wholesome entertainment delighted audiences. Ayushmann's portrayal of a girl's voice was a key highlight, impressing all. Now, in the sequel, Ayushmann's transformation as 'Pooja' promises to take the entertainment to even greater heights, captivating everyone with his appearance and mannerisms.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa the film promises to be a laugh riot. With Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the helm of this project, you can rest assured that Dream Girl 2 is going to be an absolute riot! The comedy-drama is slated to release on August 25.

