Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat, with an anonymous caller demanding Rs 2 crores, as reported by India Today. The threat, directed to Mumbai Traffic Police, warned that the actor’s life would be at risk if the ransom isn’t paid.

Following this, Worli police filed a case against an unidentified individual and began investigating the threat's origin. This incident follows the recent arrest of a 20-year-old from Noida in connection with a separate threat call targeting both Salman and the late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

Identified as Mohammed Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, the suspect was detained in Noida’s Sector 39 area on Tuesday. According to India Today, the suspect made a threatening call last Friday to Zeeshan Siddique’s public relations office in Bandra East, demanding ransom and issuing threats against both Siddique and Salman Khan.

After the threatening call, an employee at Siddique’s office filed a complaint, leading authorities to register a case at Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar police station. Police sources revealed that Tayyab, a Delhi resident, was detained, with a transit remand secured to bring him to Mumbai for further questioning.

This comes shortly after Mumbai traffic police received a WhatsApp message from an individual claiming affiliation with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, demanding Rs 5 crores from Salman Khan to settle ongoing tensions with the gangster.

The message ominously warned that if Salman Khan refused to comply, he might face the same fate as his friend Baba Siddique, who was killed by the same gang.

After the initial threat, the sender followed up with a message apologizing, claiming the previous text was sent by mistake and that no harm was actually intended. Despite this retraction, police responded promptly and tracked the sender to Jharkhand.

A special team was dispatched to apprehend the individual, resulting in the arrest of a vegetable seller named Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin from Jamshedpur, according to PTI.

