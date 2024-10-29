Singham Again to hit 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; becomes largest Hindi release in Oceania

Singham Again is making headlines by breaking records with 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, surpassing all previous Hindi film releases. In addition to the feat, the film will make history as it is also the first Indian language film to be screened at a Drive-In Cinema in Sydney. In Australia alone, Singham Again will release in 143 screens, the highest ever for any Indian film!

Singham Again to hit 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; becomes largest Hindi release in Oceania

This Diwali, Singham Again is a must-watch for every Indian. Its compelling storyline delves into themes of identity and belonging, seamlessly blending the timeless tales of the Ramayana with the thrilling action fans expect from the Singham franchise.

The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Ajay Devgn as Ram, Deepika Padukone as Vibhishana, Ranveer Singh as Hanuman, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita, Tiger Shroff as Lakshman, Akshay Kumar as Garuda, and Arjun Kapoor as Ravana.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again appeals to multiple generations, offering a rich mix of drama, emotion, and action. It’s the perfect family film for this festive season, promising a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 7.12 minutes of footage in Singham Again; Simmba’s flirting dialogue deleted; visuals depicting connection with Ramayan ‘suitably’ modified

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.