comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.10.2024 | 6:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Singham Again to hit 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; becomes largest Hindi release in Oceania

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Singham Again to hit 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; becomes largest Hindi release in Oceania

en Bollywood News Singham Again to hit 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; becomes largest Hindi release in Oceania
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Singham Again is making headlines by breaking records with 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, surpassing all previous Hindi film releases. In addition to the feat, the film will make history as it is also the first Indian language film to be screened at a Drive-In Cinema in Sydney. In Australia alone, Singham Again will release in 143 screens, the highest ever for any Indian film!

Singham Again to hit 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; becomes largest Hindi release in Oceania

Singham Again to hit 197 screens across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji; becomes largest Hindi release in Oceania

This Diwali, Singham Again is a must-watch for every Indian. Its compelling storyline delves into themes of identity and belonging, seamlessly blending the timeless tales of the Ramayana with the thrilling action fans expect from the Singham franchise.

The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Ajay Devgn as Ram, Deepika Padukone as Vibhishana, Ranveer Singh as Hanuman, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita, Tiger Shroff as Lakshman, Akshay Kumar as Garuda, and Arjun Kapoor as Ravana.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again appeals to multiple generations, offering a rich mix of drama, emotion, and action. It’s the perfect family film for this festive season, promising a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 7.12 minutes of footage in Singham Again; Simmba’s flirting dialogue deleted; visuals depicting connection with Ramayan ‘suitably’ modified

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War starring…

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Varun Dhawan-starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 7.12 minutes of…

EXCLUSIVE: Sreeleela, Nora Fatehi in talks…

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2: Complex game of…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads Johnnie Walker's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification