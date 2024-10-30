comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk trailer to release on November 5

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The poster and teaser for Shoojit Sircar's next film, I Want To Talk, have already stirred up excitement among fans, making it one of the most awaited releases. While it has captivated the audience with its heart-touching fervor, anticipation is building to hear more about the film. Interestingly, we’ve learned that the trailer for I Want To Talk is set to release on November 5.

After a gripping teaser, the wait for the release of Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk trailer is indeed rising to a fever pitch. The announcement of the trailer’s release date has further heightened the excitement to witness the film. For the unversed, in the teaser, Abhishek Bachchan portrays a character defined by his boundless optimism and love for conversation.

He approaches life’s challenges with an unshakeable positive attitude. Shoojit introduced the teaser with the caption: “We all know that one person who loves lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who consistently sees the brighter side of life, regardless of what challenges come his way! Tag someone you know who embodies this love for conversation!”

With I Want To Talk, Shoojit Sircar will add yet another compelling film to his filmography, following hits like Piku, Vicky Donor, and Pink. The film looks immensely interesting, starring Abhishek Bachchan in a quirky and fun role.

Also Read: Shoojit Sircar discusses how humor can redefine life’s struggles ahead of I Want to Talk release: “These beautiful relationships and moments appeal to me more”

More Pages: I Want To Talk Box Office Collection

