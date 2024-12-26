Prime Video is set to premiere Singham Again, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s iconic cop universe, exclusively on its platform tomorrow, December 27. The film, which brings together an ensemble cast of Bollywood superstars, will be available to Prime members in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Singham Again OTT release date announced: Here’s when and where to watch Ajay Devgn starrer

Produced under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham. Joining him are Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

A Riveting Narrative Inspired by Ramayana

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again follows the journey of DCP Bajirao Singham as he enters a transformative phase of his life, including his marriage to Avni Kamat. Drawing parallels with the Ramayana, the plot unites Singham with a formidable team of law enforcers: Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), and ACP Satya (Tiger Shroff). Together, they face their toughest adversary yet, Zubair Hafeez aka Danger Lanka (Jackie Shroff), a villain with unrelenting ambitions and no regard for boundaries.

Ajay Devgn on Revisiting the Role

Sharing his thoughts on returning to the beloved franchise, Ajay Devgn said, “The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.”

Also Read: BookMyShow 2024 throwback report: RECORD 2.3 million tickets sold on Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date; 10.8 lakh people saw Pushpa 2 alone; Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Devara, Hanuman, GOAT, Amaran gets MAXIMUM repeat audience

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.