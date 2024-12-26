Arjun Kapoor alerts fans about fake manager account scam: “I would never ask anyone to click on links or share personal details”

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently became a victim of an online scam, prompting him to warn his fans about fraudulent activities in his name. Taking to his Instagram, the Singham Again actor shared details of a scam involving a fake account impersonating his manager.

Arjun alerted his followers to remain vigilant, sharing that the fraudulent account had been reaching out to people, claiming to offer opportunities to connect with him. The scammer’s intent appeared to be gathering personal information or luring unsuspecting fans into clicking malicious links.

Arjun Kapoor Speaks Out

In a post on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “It’s come to my attention that a random account is reaching out to people claiming to be my manager and offering opportunities to connect with me. Please know that these messages are not legitimate, and I have no association with them. I would never ask anyone to click on links or share personal details through such means.”

He urged his followers to remain cautious, adding, “Please don’t fall for these scams. Stay safe and alert. If you come across such messages, kindly report the account immediately. Have a safe and merry Christmas.”

On the Professional Front

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Singham Again, portraying a modern-day version of Raavan called Danger Lanka. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film featured an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Released on November 1, Singham Again is the fifth installment in Shetty’s successful Cop Universe.

