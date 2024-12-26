comscore
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut film titled Loveyapa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut film titled Loveyapa

en Bollywood News Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut film titled Loveyapa
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The next generation of Bollywood is set to make waves on the silver screen as Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are pairing up for their theatrical debut, which is titled Loveyapa. The announcement has already created a buzz among fans and film enthusiasts, with the movie set to release worldwide on February 7, 2025.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut film titled Loveyapa

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut film titled Loveyapa

Loveyapa promises to delve into "love, likes, and everything in between," offering a contemporary perspective on romance in the digital age. The film, produced by Phantom Studios in collaboration with AGS Entertainment, is directed by Advait Chandan. Known for his work on Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait has previously collaborated with Junaid’s father, superstar Aamir Khan, making this project a promising blend of experience and fresh talent.

The Makers Speak

Earlier this year, Phantom Studios took to social media to share the announcement. The post read, “Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan? In cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025." The accompanying teaser poster exuded a youthful vibe, setting the tone for a romantic drama tailored for today’s audience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Srishti (@srishtibehlarya)

Junaid and Khushi’s Cinematic Journeys

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s son, has been steadily making his mark in the industry. He debuted with the Netflix film Maharaj, where he shared screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. The film received critical acclaim.

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late iconic actress Sridevi, made her first Bollywood appearance in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The ensemble cast of the film included Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and others, showcasing Khushi’s debut in a vibrant and youthful narrative.

Aamir Khan speaks on almost quitting acting after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle, reveals son Junaid Khan changed his mind: "I was going from one extreme to another"

