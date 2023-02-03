The Shershaah pair is reportedly getting married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and the prep is on in full swing.

After years of speculations around their relationship and the couple maintaining that they are more than close friends, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot in February 2023. The Shershaah pair is reportedly getting married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and the prep is on in full swing.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding: Suryagarh Palace’s suites and havelis cost up to whopping Rs. 1.1 lakh per night

Reports reveal that the massive property has suites and havelis which cost up to a whopping Rs. 1, 10,500 per night. The rates of the least expensive room start out at Rs. 20,000 per night. A paparazzo uploaded the update of the wedding on Instagram and Suryagarh’s official Instagram handle commented “see you soon” with a red heart emoji. This confirmed that the wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer. The venue is also described as the ‘gateway to the Thar desert’. The wedding functions will commence on February 4, 2023.

In an earlier report of Bollywood Hungama, a source had given us a sneak peek into the nuptials saying, “Unlike the proverbial big fat Bollywood wedding that everyone is expecting, Sidharth and Kiara have opted for a quiet family affair with both sides of their families in attendance.”

On Koffee With Karan last year, Kiara had revealed that she and Sidharth met for the first time after the wrap-up party of the 2018 Netflix short film, Lust Stories. She starred in Karan Johar's short film Lust Stories. Recalling the time, she said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah."

Karan Johar revealed, "Yes, much before", to which Kiara said, "Yes at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed." Karan further added, "We crashed a friend's house and the cast of Lust Stories as we had and Sid also came to the party and that's where you and Sid met for the first time.”

In another episode of KWK last year, Karan asked Sidharth about his Shershaah co-star and girlfriend Kiara Advani and whether he has plans to marry her. Sidharth dodged the question and said, “I am manifesting a happier and brighter future.” When asked, “With Kiara?” Sidharth smiled as he answered, “If it was her, it would be great.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. She will next star in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with South superstar Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was most recently seen in Mission Majnu. He has the Rohit Shetty cop series Indian Police Force as well as Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani slated for release.

