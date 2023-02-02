Almost a month ago we had reported that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be tying the knot this month in Rajasthan. It seems that the couple will be taking off to Jaisalmer to tie the knot at the lavish Suryagarh hotel. In our earlier report we had also mentioned that the couple will be hosting a low-key wedding but a grand reception is being expected from the B-town celebs where they will be inviting their industry colleagues.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani lock their wedding date and venue; report

For the past few months, the Shershaah couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in news about their impending wedding. As per a recent update reported by Indian Express.com, it is being said that the couple is expected to get married in a series of functions that will take place on February 4 and 5. In an earlier report of Bollywood Hungama, a source had given us a sneak peek into the nuptials saying, “Unlike the proverbial big fat Bollywood wedding that everyone is expecting, Sidharth and Kiara have opted for a quiet family affair with both sides of their families in attendance. Currently the two are making a guest list of just 100 people who will be there, which will also include their teams.”

In the same report, we had also reported that the Bollywood attendance in the ceremony will be restricted to minimal with only a handful guests like Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi being invited for the Rajasthan wedding. However, it did confirm a grand reception is on the cards but the date for the same is yet to be finalized.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. The actress has films like RC15 with South superstar Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Coming to Sidharth Malhotra, the actor recently played the lead in the Netflix film Mission Majnu. He has the Rohit Shetty cop series Indian Police Force as well as Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani slated for release.

