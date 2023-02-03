comscore

Last Updated 03.02.2023

Mohanlal and Kangana Ranaut approached by Priyadarshan and Vivek Agnihotri for One Nation mini-series

Priyadarshan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Vivek Agnihotri have been roped in for a six-episode mini-series.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over a week ago, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri announced that he is bringing six filmmakers for a mini-series called One Nation. Priyadarshan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Vivek Agnihotri have been roped in for a six-episode mini-series that sheds light on India’s unsung heroes. Now, reports suggest that actors Mohanlal and Kangana Ranaut have been approached for the same.

Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have collaborated on over 25 films. Naturally, the superstar is the filmmaker’s first choice. A source informed Mid-Day, “He has given a narration to Mohanlal, who is impressed by the story. But the two have yet to finalise the details.”

Vivek Agnihotri has reached out to Kangana Ranaut for this mini-series. They have been in conversation about collaboration for a long time. The report states, “It will study events of the past 100 years, from 1925 to the present day, unearthing stories of little-known local heroes who made huge contributions to the country.”

The plan is to begin the shoot by the second or third quarter of 2023. It will be a digital release in Hindi language and will be dubbed in multiple languages.

ALSO READ: Birthday Special: How Mohanlal rescued Priyadarshan from depression

