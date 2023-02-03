In The Romantics, Rishi Kapoor will be seen speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra.

An icon of Hindi cinema, Rishi Kapoor will be featured in Netflix’s The Romantics, a global docu-series celebrating legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy and its impact on Indian pop culture over the last 50 years! The inimitable Rishi Kapoor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra in cult hits like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), Fanaa, Hum Tum, etc.

In The Romantics, Rishi Kapoor will be seen speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duo in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic classics! In the trailer, he says, "We are definitely a force to reckon with as far as cinema is concerned" while talking about the Indian cinema.

When contacted director Smriti Mundhra, she said, "Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I’ll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared."

This four-part docu-series will also feature 35 personalities, including the mega-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma to name a few, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence. They will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF’s impact in making the industry and creating leading stars and making them household names globally through path-breaking and generation-defining films.

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra also recorded his first on-camera interview for The Romantics! Hearing him share insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series will be a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & cinema audiences at large.

The trailer of The Romantics has been widely appreciated. Netflix will release The Romantics on February 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker, Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchises.

