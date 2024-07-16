Get ready for chills and laughs, because the wait for Stree 2 is about to get shorter! The makers of the highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel have officially announced the trailer release date. Mark your calendars, because Stree 2's trailer will be unleashed on July 18, 2024.

Stree 2 makers drop new spine-tingling poster ahead of trailer release on July 18

Building Anticipation with a Leaked Teaser

This news comes after the film's release date was confirmed for August 15, 2024. To further heighten the excitement, the makers initially planned to unveil a teaser attached to the theatrical release of the horror-comedy Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma, starting June 14. However, the internet had other plans, as the teaser leaked online shortly after its theatrical debut.

A Glimpse of Box Office Magic

The leaked 54-second teaser promises a return to form for the beloved Stree franchise. Blending scares with side-splitting humour, the glimpse suggests the film has all the makings of a box office juggernaut. The 2018 film, directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj & DK, was a runaway success.

Stree 2 at the Box Office: A Three-Way Battle

Stree 2 is all set to hit theaters on Independence Day weekend, August 15th, 2024. However, the film will face stiff competition at the box office, going head-to-head with John Abraham's action-thriller Vedaa and the multi-starrer comedy Khel Khel Mein featuring Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan.

