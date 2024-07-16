Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that a sequel to the 1998 film Soldier is in the works, with shooting set to begin next year.

Ramesh Taurani confirms Soldier sequel; says, “We will take a call on whether Bobby and Preity will be a part of it”

Ramesh Taurani's 1998 film Soldier is still regarded as a seminal work in his career. It marks the first of many collaborations between Abbas-Mustan and Bobby Deol, as well as Preity Zinta's Bollywood debut. The action-thriller was a smash hit at the box office, earning the second-highest gross of the year behind Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It drew recognition for the chemistry between its principal actors, and its music added to its success.

Ramesh Taurani confirms Soldier sequel; says, “We will take a call on whether Bobby and Preity will be a part of it”

Deol hinted to a Soldier sequel a while ago, saying that he would like Taurani to make one. And the legendary producer, who just produced the spiritual sequel to Ishq Vishk, Ishq Vishk Rebound, today exclusively confirms to News18 Showsha that his plans for the Soldier franchise will come to fruition shortly. He said, “We’re definitely making a sequel to Soldier. We will begin shooting for the film next year.”

Taurani said, “We aren’t sure about the cast yet. Depends on how the story shapes, we will take a call on whether Bobby and Preity will be a part of it.”

Talking about how Soldier became Zinta's launch pad despite beginning the shoot of Kya Kehnaa, a teen pregnancy-themed film also produced by Taurani, previously, he said, “We had signed her for Kya Kehnaa first but it released late. While we were making it, Soldier which was a very big film for us was also going on floors. And we ended up casting her in Soldier as well.”

Taurani further stated, “We were concerned how both the trailers would fare if they released at the same time. Even publicity for two films starring the same actor would have been a problem. That’s why we had to release Kareeb earlier.” On a related note, in an interview a while back, Deol had teased the sequel to one his biggest hits saying, “It’s been a long time! Maybe after Animal, Ramesh ji, Tips owner, will think of making Soldier part two with me.”

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Ramesh Taurani talks about Ishq Vishk Rebound; says “We can’t charge the same amount for Pathaan as well as Munjya or Ishq Vishk” also reveals “Race 4 will DEFINITELY be made. Soldier 2’s script is being developed”

More Pages: Soldier Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.