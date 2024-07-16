The much-awaited film Deadpool & Wolverine is all set to release worldwide on July 26. The makers opened the advance booking earlier this week, that is, nearly 2 weeks before its release and the results are very encouraging.

BREAKING: Deadpool & Wolverine sells approx. 37,000 tickets in PVR, Inox, Cinepolis; all set to challenge day 1 collections of Oppenheimer

As per the data sourced by Bollywood Hungama, as of Monday, July 15, Deadpool & Wolverine has sold nearly 37,000 tickets for the opening day in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. While around 30,000 tickets were sold in the cinemas of PVR and Inox, the rest were sold in Cinepolis theatres. This is a very encouraging number especially 11 days before release. Needless to say, the ticket sales have been increasing day by day.

Last year, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One sold approximately 28,000 tickets in the three national chains 6 days before release. Oppenheimer had sold 90,000 tickets until July 17 and 2 lakh tickets on the release day, that is, July 21, 2023. This year’s biggest Hollywood release, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, had sold 50,000 tickets a day before release and 96,000 tickets were sold on the morning of the release day. All these films had an opening of more than Rs. 10 crores. While Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One opened at Rs. 12.27 crores, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a healthy opening of Rs. 12.60 crores. Oppenheimer, meanwhile, opened at a huge Rs. 14.45 crores.

As a result, one can expect Deadpool & Wolverine to also open in double digits. It now remains to be seen if it is able to cross Oppneheimer’s first-day earnings. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge next week.

The blockbuster ticket pricing has also gone in its favour also, as of now, the rates are lower than Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan-directorial made news when its IMAX tickets in the recliner class were sold at a record Rs. 2450 in PVR IMAX, Lower Parel, Mumbai. At present, the most expensive ticket at the same theatre for Deadpool & Wolverine is priced at Rs. 1900.

What’s also significant is that Deadpool & Wolverine is an ‘A’ rated film and yet, the collections are going to be tremendous. This will make the superhero comedy the biggest adult Hollywood opener in India.

These ticket sales have spread cheer and were much needed especially after the poor collections of Hindustani 2 and Sarfira. Meanwhile, Bad Newz will release this week and it’s also a film that will turn the tide at the box office, along with Deadpool & Wolverine.

