Ace Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is gearing up for his next project The Umesh Chronicles. The storyline of the film revolves around an urban woman, walking a line between tradition and modernity and not fully at ease in either, but making her own space between the two. The film also represents two ‘Indias’ living next to each other, but still communicates the special Indian code of somehow managing the grace of living side by side.

Although the makers haven’t revealed who plays the central role of Radha, there's a big update around its other casting. According to a report by a web portal, Shoojit Sircar has reportedly signed megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil I. Khan, for his next production venture. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing an extended cameo role while Babil will be seen essaying a servant boy.

The project also marks Sircar’s fourth collaboration with Big B after Piku, Gulabo Sitabo, and the unreleased Shoebite. On the other hand, it is his first project with Babil, who’s set to make his acting debut this year with the Netflix India Original, Qala. It is being jointly produced by Shoojit Sircar and his business partner Ronnie Lahiri in association with an international production company. Sweden-based filmmaker Pooja Kaul will also make her feature directorial debut with this film. The director has previously helmed award-winning short films like Rasikan Re, Winter Trail, and Sundar Sari.

The film has already gone on floors in Lucknow and will be shot there for over a 20-day schedule. The makers are planning to premiere it at multiple international film festivals worldwide before releasing it in India.

