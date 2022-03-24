comscore

Last Updated 24.03.2022 | 1:06 PM IST

Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles to feature Amitabh Bachchan and Babil Khan in pivotal roles

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ace Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is gearing up for his next project The Umesh Chronicles. The storyline of the film revolves around an urban woman, walking a line between tradition and modernity and not fully at ease in either, but making her own space between the two. The film also represents two ‘Indias’ living next to each other, but still communicates the special Indian code of somehow managing the grace of living side by side.

Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles to feature Amitabh Bachchan and Babil Khan in pivotal roles

Although the makers haven’t revealed who plays the central role of Radha, there's a big update around its other casting. According to a report by a web portal, Shoojit Sircar has reportedly signed megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil I. Khan, for his next production venture. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing an extended cameo role while Babil will be seen essaying a servant boy.

The project also marks Sircar’s fourth collaboration with Big B after Piku, Gulabo Sitabo, and the unreleased Shoebite. On the other hand, it is his first project with Babil, who’s set to make his acting debut this year with the Netflix India Original, Qala. It is being jointly produced by Shoojit Sircar and his business partner Ronnie Lahiri in association with an international production company. Sweden-based filmmaker Pooja Kaul will also make her feature directorial debut with this film. The director has previously helmed award-winning short films like Rasikan ReWinter Trail, and Sundar Sari.

The film has already gone on floors in Lucknow and will be shot there for over a 20-day schedule. The makers are planning to premiere it at multiple international film festivals worldwide before releasing it in India.

ALSO READ:Script of John Abraham’s football film 1911 with Shoojit Sircar not meaty enough

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

