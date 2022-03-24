comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.03.2022 | 11:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Bachchhan Paandey The Kashmir Files Gangubai Kathiawadi Dasvi Attack – Part I
follow us on

Ranveer Singh roped in as brand ambassador for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, has roped in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador! They have dropped a clutter-breaking marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing superstar, targeting consumers from India. Translating as ‘Yas Is Special’, the mesmerizing video follows Ranveer on an electrifying journey throughout Yas Island, showcasing the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings, and the warm Yas Island welcome.

Ranveer Singh roped in as brand ambassador for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ranveer Singh roped in as brand ambassador for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

An epic visual treat, the campaign draws the audience into Ranveer’s action-packed holiday to Yas Island as he visits the destination’s most iconic landmarks, from interacting with Batman at Warner Bros. World™️ Abu Dhabi, to chasing waves at Yas Waterworld, to riding the fastest rollercoster in the world at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Continuing the adventure, the film shows what an elevated holiday experience Yas Island can offer discerning travellers as Ranveer literally flies through the air at adventure hub CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The colourful modern Bollywood campaign is styled in the format of the music video, with Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the island. Away from the high-speed adventures of driving racing cars on the Formula 1 track, Ranveer also has time to enjoy a shopping splurge at Yas Mall, dine at trendy restaurant Iris, somersaulting at Yas Marina Circuit, before squeezing in a round of golf at Yas Links.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, Yas Island said, “We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island which we believe comes across in the ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ video. Our collaboration with Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, enables us to highlight Yas Island as one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, full of vibrancy and non-stop energy. With its entertaining depiction of Yas Island’s award-wining theme-parks, record-breaking attractions, and legendary hospitality across hotels, dining, and retail, we hope this campaign inspires viewers to visit Yas Island with family and friends very soon, because Yas truly is Khaas, just like Ranveer Singh.”

Ranveer Singh roped in as brand ambassador for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video! I am delighted to be the destination’s brand ambassador and I hope vacationers get to enjoy Yas Island as I have. Whether you travel as a family, with your friends or a significant other, get ready for one of the most exhilarating trips, only at Yas Island.”

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Ranveer Singh to play superhero in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: RRR expected to release in around…

BTS' J-Hope diagnosed with COVID-19,…

Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendra…

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel…

Surya Sharma set to play the good guy in…

Rohit Chandel and Riya Sharma to play…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification