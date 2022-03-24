While Disney is still trying to deal with the fallout caused by their donations to politicians that are supporting Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a law that prohibits instruction regarding gender identity and sexual orientation, Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke came forward in support and reacted to Disney's stance on the bill, criticizing the policy as an "absolutely ridiculous law."

As Variety reports, on Tuesday, employees of the Walt Disney Company rallied in person and online in protest of the company’s response to a raft of anti-LGBTQ legislation that have either passed or are in the works in several state legislatures across the country. While some Disney employees still had to work, especially those promoting Disney’s Moon Knight, the stars for the upcoming Marvel series shared their thoughts on the bill along with Disney’s financial support of the bill’s backers.

“I guess my comment would be: gay gay gaygay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!” Isaac told Variety, breaking into song during the virtual Moon Knight junket. “It’s an absolutely ridiculous law. It’s insane. It’s insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It’s astounding that it even exists in this country.”

While fellow Moon Knight co-star Ethan Hawke admitted he’s “not educated” about the bill itself, he mentioned the importance of LGBTQ+ visibility in popular culture. “My life’s work is dedicated to creating empathy,” Hawke said. “I feel the power of stories that we tell each other. If you tell the truth about the human experience, you invite empathy. And the more places we shine light, the less dark places there are, and there’s less to be afraid of. And the more we understand each other’s experiences, the more humanity we find in them, and the better we all actually feel. So that’s my job, and that’s what I believe in.”

Despite this, further stories regarding Disney's mishandling of the LGBTQ+ community and their stance on the "Don't Say Gay" bill continue to surface, with Pixar employees revealing multiple instances of being censored and former Blue Sky staffers saying they received pushback for a same-sex kiss in the scrapped Nimona adaptation.

Other famous Disney current and former employees also spoke out in support of the walkout. Larry Wilmore tweeted pictures from the picket line.

