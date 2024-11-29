comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.11.2024 | 5:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer denies reports of ED raids amid investigation into Raj Kundra case: “She has nothing to do with any offence”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer denies reports of ED raids amid investigation into Raj Kundra case: “She has nothing to do with any offence”

en Bollywood News Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer denies reports of ED raids amid investigation into Raj Kundra case: “She has nothing to do with any offence”
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Reports of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty have been refuted by her lawyer, who described the claims as false and misleading. The ED recently conducted searches at multiple locations linked to businessman Raj Kundra, Shetty's husband, in connection with an alleged money laundering case tied to the distribution of pornographic content.

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer denies reports of ED raids amid investigation into Raj Kundra case: "She has nothing to do with any offence"

Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer denies reports of ED raids amid investigation into Raj Kundra case: “She has nothing to do with any offence”

Lawyer’s Statement Clears Air on Shilpa Shetty’s Involvement

Responding to media reports, Shetty’s legal representative issued a statement categorically denying any ED raids at her residence or involvement in the investigation.

“There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature,” the statement read.

The lawyer also emphasized that the ongoing investigation pertains solely to Raj Kundra and highlighted his cooperation with authorities to ensure the truth emerges.

Media Advised to Avoid Misleading Representation

The lawyer further urged the media to exercise caution while reporting on the matter, stating:
“Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures, and name of Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognizance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter.”

ED Raids on Raj Kundra and Others

On November 29, 2024, the ED conducted raids at approximately 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, including properties linked to Raj Kundra. Official sources stated that the searches are part of a money laundering probe connected to allegations of distributing pornographic content via mobile apps and other platforms.

This investigation follows prior legal proceedings, with the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail to Kundra and others, including Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, in December 2022 concerning similar allegations.

Also Read: ED raids Raj Kundra and others in connection to pornography-linked money laundering case: Report

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan to shoot a ‘bloody’ and…

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani welcome…

Sonu Sood mourns young boy’s death in Mumbai…

Why Manish Shah is not a part of Allu…

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer…

Shahid Kapoor – Pooja Hegde starrer Deva…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification