Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer denies reports of ED raids amid investigation into Raj Kundra case: “She has nothing to do with any offence”

Reports of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty have been refuted by her lawyer, who described the claims as false and misleading. The ED recently conducted searches at multiple locations linked to businessman Raj Kundra, Shetty's husband, in connection with an alleged money laundering case tied to the distribution of pornographic content.

Lawyer’s Statement Clears Air on Shilpa Shetty’s Involvement

Responding to media reports, Shetty’s legal representative issued a statement categorically denying any ED raids at her residence or involvement in the investigation.

“There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature,” the statement read.

The lawyer also emphasized that the ongoing investigation pertains solely to Raj Kundra and highlighted his cooperation with authorities to ensure the truth emerges.

Media Advised to Avoid Misleading Representation

The lawyer further urged the media to exercise caution while reporting on the matter, stating:

“Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures, and name of Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognizance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter.”

ED Raids on Raj Kundra and Others

On November 29, 2024, the ED conducted raids at approximately 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, including properties linked to Raj Kundra. Official sources stated that the searches are part of a money laundering probe connected to allegations of distributing pornographic content via mobile apps and other platforms.

This investigation follows prior legal proceedings, with the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail to Kundra and others, including Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, in December 2022 concerning similar allegations.

