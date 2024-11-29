The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a series of raids on Friday, November 29, 2024, targeting businessman Raj Kundra, along with several others, as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content. The raids are being carried out across multiple locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

ED raids Raj Kundra and others in connection to pornography-linked money laundering case: Report

Raids Across Multiple Locations

According to a report by PTI, approximately 15 locations are being searched as part of the probe. The investigation revolves around the suspects’ alleged involvement in distributing pornographic material through various channels, including mobile applications and other digital platforms.

Raj Kundra and Others Named in Case

Raj Kundra, who is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is at the center of the investigation. This comes after an FIR was registered in connection with the distribution of pornographic videos. Along with Kundra, other individuals, including actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, have also been named in the case.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court had granted anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, and others involved in the alleged scandal, providing temporary relief while the investigation continues

The money laundering case is linked to an alleged network that distributed adult content through mobile applications. Raj Kundra’s role in the operation is under scrutiny, with authorities examining the financial aspects and transactions tied to the distribution of the material. Kundra and the others have faced previous legal battles related to the matter, including an arrest earlier in 2021, though he was later granted bail.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with heartfelt video, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.