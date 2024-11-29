Amid much excitement building around the highly anticipated debut 8-city India arena tour of Karan Aujla - It Was All A Dream, industry speculation suggests a spectacular array of celebrity featured lineup who will perform alongside the popular musician. While the official lineup is yet to be announced, it is being said that the potential special guest appearances may include Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal, DIVINE, Badshah, KR$NA, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Shehnaaz Gill.

As per sources Badshah, DIVINE and KR$NA, frequent collaborators with Aujla, are expected to join him in Mumbai and New Delhi for high-energy performances. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill, deeply connected to Punjabi arts and culture, may make surprise appearances in Chandigarh. Sources suggest that a previously spoken about collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Karan Aujla will debut during the India tour. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are rumored to appear in either one of the Southern cities to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Mumbai leg of the tour is set to include a setlist that gives a tribute to timeless Bollywood soundtracks, with Karan Johar and his industry friends likely to attend.

An insider revealed details of the concert saying, “Karan Aujla aims to make his India tour a momentous celebration of Indian music and Punjabi culture, sparing no effort to deliver an unforgettable experience. He's been meticulously planning this tour for over a year and has some exciting surprises in store for Indian fans.”

Produced and presented by Team Innovation and Live Nation, the tour is scheduled for December 2024 and early January 2025. With the global rise of Punjabi artists in pop culture, this tour has the potential to be one of the most talked-about live events of the year. While the tour promoters and the artists' management have chosen not to comment on the rumored lineup, the speculation alone has fuelled up anticipation surrounding the India leg of the ‘It Was All A Dream’ World Tour that has already travelled to countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Australia.

