Earlier in April, before the release of the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Salman was in talks with filmmaker Karan Johar for an exciting venture that would hit screens in 2024 on Eid. Informing us about the development a well-placed industry source had said that Salman was looking at scripts but had shown keen interest in one from Dharma Productions.

Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan to direct Salman Khan in Karan Johar’s next

While, at that time details were being kept tightly under wraps, it was learnt that the film in question would be a big-budget entertainer that would do justice to Salman Khan and his Eid release special. Well, now we hear that Salman and Karan have made some headway on the project. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Talks between the two have been going on for a while; in fact, the latest update is that Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan has apparently been finalized to direct the venture. Though the proverbial dotted line is yet to be signed between all concerned parties, progress has been steady.” Ask for details on the film and the source continues, “The film will see Salman Khan and Karan Johar coming together after a gap of 25 years, though there were reports that the actor had signed on for Shuddhi, the venture never really panned out. Given this fact, and of course the fact that the venture would release on Eid, the makers are sure to pull out all stops to ensure its grandeur.”

Further talking about the venture and its eventual release the source continues, “Eid has now become synonymous with the release of a Salman Khan film. It has become a ritual of sorts. This film is being planned for release on Eid 2024. And to ensure its massy appeal and entertainment value who better than Vishnu Vardhan, who has not only directed Shershaah but has in the past given us some rather entertaining films in the south industry.”

While currently Salman Khan is enjoying the success of his recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the forthcoming venture with Karan is said to still be in the nascent stages of development. Interestingly, besides this venture Salman will also be seen later this year in the YRF spy universe film Tiger 3, that is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

