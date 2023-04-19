Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases this Friday, on April 21. It’s a significant moment as it’s Salman’s Eid release in cinemas after four years. The superstar is also going all out to promote the film and ensures it generates enough excitement for the audience. At the same time, he has also started making plans for his next film, which he plans to bring out on Eid 2024.

Salman Khan in talks with Karan Johar for an EXCITING film; superstar plans to release it on Eid 2024

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Eid has been synonymous with Salman Khan since Wanted (2009). The Republic Day and Diwali slots have been taken over by some big films in 2024. But no one will dare to take up the Eid release date as it’s common knowledge that Salman Khan will come up with a film on the festival. At present, he’s looking for scripts and once it’s locked, he’ll soon take the film to floors.”

Interestingly, one of the films that Salman Khan is considering is from the banner of Dharma Productions. The source added, “Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. It’s in the nascent stage right now and all details about the script, director etc have been kept under wraps. Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see both coming together for a film after 25 years.”

The only time Salman Khan worked with Karan Johar was for his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). It featured Salman in a memorable supporting role. The principal actors were Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. In 2014, Salman confirmed that he has signed Shhuddhi. It was to be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath (2012) fame. But the ambitious film later got shelved.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and before his Eid 2014 film, Salman will have one more release, Tiger 3. Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, it is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Also Read: ‘Let’s Dance Chotu Motu’ – the quirky kids’ anthem from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ features Honey Singh and Salman Khan, watch

More Pages: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.