The 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival became a huge platform for South Asian artists to take over the stage and enthral music-goers. Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s enthralling performances on two weekends took over the internet by storm. However, the singer had to fire back at trolls who were spreading edited video of his to allege that he disrespected the Indian flag.

Diljit Dosanjh fires back at trolls alleging he disrespected the Indian flag at Coachella 2023: ‘If you don’t know Punjabi then Google it’

A video of Diljit Dosanjh surfaced online in which he was speaking about a woman waving the Indian flag in the crowd. At the concert, the singer said, “Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters, this girl is holding my country's flag. Stay away from negativity. Music is for everyone).”

The video was seemingly edited online and presented online in a way that looked like he disrespected the Indian flag. “So @diljitdosanjh objects when someone waves Indian tricolour during one of his concert in US. Which passport he’s carrying? Republic of KhaIistan? Shame one those Indians who listen to such 2rs artists,” read a comment with the video.

Diljit fired back at the fake news spreading and wrote on Twitter, “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS and NEGATIVITY. Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai. Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai. Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar… Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO (I said this is my country's flag, this is for my country… which means this performance is for my country. If you don't know Punjabi then Google it. Because Coachella is a big music festival, people from all over the world come there that's why music is for everyone. Someone should learn how to twist a good thing from you… Google this too).”

DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌ Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai ???????? Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar… Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s… — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2023

For the past two weekends, Diljit Dosanjh took the Coachella stage in California. The singer became the first Punjabi artist ever to perform at Coachella 2023. Donning a traditional black kurta on one Saturday and white kurta with lungi and turban on second Saturday, he obliterated the stage with many of his hit tracks including ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘GOAT’, ‘Ni Mein LA Nu’ and ‘Vibe’ among others. Diljit Dosanjh addressed the crowd in Punjabi and said “Punjabis have taken over Coachella.”

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his Punjabi music and movies, including the albums Smile, Back 2 Basics, Con.Fi.Den.Tial, G.O.A.T and Moonchild. He has also contributed as a singer to several Bollywood movies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh recently unveiled the first trailer of his upcoming Punjabi movie, Jodi. Set for May 5 release, the film stars him opposite Saunkan Saunkne actress Nimrat Khaira. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra. The actor has also signed The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

