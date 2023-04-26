Aparshakti Khurana is currently basking in the success of his latest web-series Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show is based around the Hindi film industry of the 1940s and 1950s. Aparshakti plays the role of Binod Das aka Madan Kumar. His portrayal of a nobody who becomes a star actor is also garnering rave reviews.

Aparshakti Khurana’s next single is inspired from Jubilee, to be based in the 1950s

The actor’s love affair with the bygone era is now all set to go even further. His upcoming single song is based in the 1950s and is inspired from Jubilee. The song will see Aparshakti don the roles of both singer and actor. He has said that the song will be a tribute to the singer and musicians of the bygone era.

Sharing his excitement at the upcoming song, Aparshakti said in a statement, “I have always loved the black and white era. It’s very romantic for me and I was very excited when I got the part of Jubilee. Now inspired by that, my next music video is also inspired from the 1950s era. It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era who gave us some evergreen songs that we still cherish. The video will be a black and white set up. The vocals are going to be mine and, like my other videos, I will also be seen in the video.”

As per the makers, the song is currently being penned and it will be recorded in the next few weeks.

Coming back to Jubilee, the show also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Arun Govil, among others.

