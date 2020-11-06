Within a wide span of two decades in the industry, Shefali Shah has brought to life memorable characters on-screen. Her recent popular one being, Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime which has also bagged a nomination in the Best Drama category at this year’s International Emmy Awards 2020.

The audience, especially her fans have witnessed her incredible graph and credibility as an actor. No wonder, her versatility and popularity has made her feature in the distinguished list of the most influential South Asians in 2020, alongside other notable stalwarts from her fraternity including Zakir Hussain, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and more.

A popular British journalist and entertainment entrepreneur, Kiran Rai recently teamed up with New York Press Agency and compiled a list of 400 Most influential South Asians in Arts, Culture and Media for the year 2020. Actor-filmmaker Shefali Shah has been featured in the list too.

This project had, Rai interview the most influential people in Asia which are a mixture of cricketers, television stars, DJs, Bollywood stars, Michelin star chefs, and others, all in the span of 15 days. He decided to release the interviews and videos across the world to show how normal celebrities are and what their lives are like while quarantining during the lockdown.

Shefali Shah informs, “Very excited and thrilled to be a part of this list of amazingly talented people.” The talented actor-director had recently wrapped up shooting her second short film Happy Birthday Mummyji in Mumbai.

