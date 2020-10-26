Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma are all set to reunite after Gully Boy in a dark comedy tentatively titled as Darlings. The duo will be seen working under Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment and the movie is expected to go on floors in January, 2021. The actress is clearly on a streak and has been giving power-packed performances one after the other.

If the reports are to be believed, then Alia Bhatt will be seen playing Vijay Verma’s on-screen wife and the film is a female-centric one. There have also been reports of Shefali Shah playing the role of Alia Bhatt’s mother and will mark the duo’s first project together. Shefali Shah has apparently loved the script where they will kidnap Vijay Verma who happens to be an abusive husband.

The story has a twist where Vijay Verma goes missing after being kidnapped leaving the mother-daughter duo’s life tossed upside down. Roshan Mathew of Anurag Kashyap’s Choked has also joined the cast of Darlings recently and marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen.

