Actor Johnny Depp's reign in the Fantastic Beasts franchise has come to an end. On Friday, the actor revealed that the light of current events, Warner Bros has asked him to resign. He will no longer play the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

“In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram, on Friday. "Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

He further wrote, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” he added. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

“Johnny Depp will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date,” the studio told in a statement to Variety. “‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”

According to Variety, a few days ago, Johnny Depp lost a libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. "Judge Andrew Nicol has ruled against Johnny Depp in the actor’s libel case against News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the tabloid’s executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater.” Depp’s lawyers said it is highly likely he will appeal against the ruling," Variety revealed.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will now release in 2022 instead of the earlier date of November 12, 2021.

