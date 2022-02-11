Hollywood singer Shawn Mendes is all set to lend his voice to the titular character of the beloved children’s book Lyle, Lyle Crocodile for Sony Pictures.

According to recent report in Deadline, the 23-year-old popstar will be voicing the main character Lyle for Sony’s highly-anticipated film adaptation of the classic children’s book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film also features Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Winslow Fegley alongside Shawn Mendes.

Based on the bestselling children’s book by Bernard Waber published in 1965, the story is about Lyle, the happiest crocodile any home ever had, who lives in New York City with the Primm family, helping them with daily chores and playing with neighbors’ kids. Everything is fine, until one day, a neighbor insists that Lyle should be placed in a zoo. “Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, don’t like crocodiles, and everything Lyle does to win them over seems to go wrong. It will take all of Lyle’s charm — and courage — to reveal the hero, and friend, behind the big crocodile smile,” the synopsis reads.

Will Speck & Josh Gordon are set to direct the film from a script adapted by Will Davies. The directors are also producing the feature film alongside Hutch Parker. Dan Wilson is executive producing for Hutch Parker Entertainment and Kevin K. Vafi is executive producing for Will Speck & Josh Gordon.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are serving as executive producers. They also wrote original songs for the film alongside Shawn Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. The film is slated for November 18, 2022 release.

On the work front, after a chart-topping career on the Billboard charts, this film would mark the first role in a major studio film for the Grammy-nominated pop star. Shawn Mendes' fourth album ‘Wonder’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. In 2019, he was nominated for a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for "Señorita" alongside singer and ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

