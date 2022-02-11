Leading homegrown personal care brand and India’s leading hair care expert, Arata, introduces its most innovative hair care range yet – The Advanced Curl Care range. Featuring eight innovative and aspirational products exclusively created for the curly-haired community. This hair care range is being launched with powerhouse performer and Arata’s CurlFriend – Taapsee Pannu.

Around 60% of the world’s population has either curly or wavy hair and the lack of any Indian celebrity endorsements for this community is surprising. Not many Indian personal care brands have catered specifically to the needs of the curly-haired community. This is where Arata and Taapsee come together.

Widely known as bold, fierce, and fearless – Taapsee embodies Arata’s curl care philosophy, flipping the narrative that censors curlies, the thought process that mandates curly hair to be “in place”. The Bollywood actor embraces her wild, beautiful, untamed curls and has smashed traditional beauty standards along her journey, inspiring others to do the same.

The Advanced Curl Care Range aims to show curlies all around what frizzy, rebellious, spiraling curls are capable of bouncing into – when nourished with unadulterated, plant-powered love.

“Conventional beauty standards are not only restrictive, but they also fail to elevate diversity. The very idea that beauty is defined by a set of adjectives – Straight Hair, Tall, Slender, Fair, etc. is harmful and excludes most of us who don’t fit the norm. It’s about time we let go of these traditional beauty standards that we’ve tried to live up to all this time. My curly hair is my identity and I proudly wear it as a crown (pun intended). For me, having this curly hair representation – whether on-screen or with the brands I choose to work with, is highly important. I support Arata’s clean, toxin-free approach to personal care and personally vouch for the new Advanced Curl Care Hair Gel that leaves my hair intensely moisturized and lusciously defined," says Taapsee Pannu.

“We love how authentic Taapsee is and how she embraces her curls in their true form. We’re delighted to have her on board as Arata’s CurlFriend – someone who advocates for our brand and our new collection’s ethos, in the most befitting manner," voice Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, Founder – Arata.

The Advanced Curl Care Range includes the following plant-based products, formulated for all curl types:

Advanced Curl Care Shampoo -Rs 899

A restorative formula created to preserve your natural curl texture. It infuses brittle strands with nurturing oils and hydrating, plant-powered extracts – leaving you with clean, lush, and soft curls.

Advanced Curl Care Hair Conditioner -899

An enriching conditioner that wraps your curls in a sheen of buttery heaven with its luscious, silky texture. It penetrates your curls, seals in moisture, and enhances the softness and sheen of your hair.

Advanced Curl Care Leave-In Hair Conditioner- Rs 499

Designed to give you soft, bouncy, and supple curls. It seeps deep into dry, coarse curls and locks in moisture. Perfect to repair, soften, and condition unruly curls.

Advanced Curl Care Hair Detangler - Rs 599

This nourishing spray detangles, strengthens hair fibres, reduces breakage, and hydrates your curls ever so gently.

Advanced Curl Care Curly Hair Cream - Rs 599

A plant-based sculpting solution formulated to define your natural curl pattern and give you an intense dose of moisture.

Advanced Curl Care Curly Hair Gel - Rs 699

A unique vegan recipe, thoughtfully curated to give you a well-defined curl pattern and a soft, natural hold.

Advanced Curl Care Hair Oil - Rs 499

A plant-powered blend of 14 potent natural oils, created to moisturize your curls, mend dryness, combat frizz, and strengthen your roots.

Advanced Curl Care Hair Mask - Rs 599

A deep conditioning mask that penetrates into your curls and intensively nourishes them from root to tip – giving your curls a dreamlike, velvety texture and rich definition.

This powerful new line-up uses potent ingredients like shea butter, murumuru butter, mango butter, hydrolyzed proteins, abyssinian seed oil, seaweed oil, fenugreek oil, grape seed oil and natural fragrances made of herbs, and floral extracts – giving you the lush and shiny curls of your dreams.

