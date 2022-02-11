A last-minute addition has been made to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly-awaited opus Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is dedicated to the great and sorely-missed Lata Mangeshkar. A frame with the dedication has been added to the opening credits of the film.

“It’s my small humble tribute to a talent that has no limits, no boundaries,” says Bhansali. The addition was made to the film’s credit titles ahead of its journey to the Berlin Film Festival where Sanjay Bhansali and his leading lady will be accompanying the film.

The Garba song ‘Dholida’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi is now making waves on the internet.

Bhansali who has composed the catchy number says the composition owes it allegiance to the Nightingale. “Whenever I compose a song I think of Lataji. I ask my singers to follow her voice. She will remain my inspiration and guiding light for as long as I make movies.”

