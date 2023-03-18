While Bekaboo is all set to make its debut on the TV screen, it is said that lead actor Shalin Bhanot got injured on the set.

A few days back, popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi revealed that she was hospitalised due to a kidney infection. As soon as the actress made the official announcement, reports stated that due to her health condition, Shivangi has taken a break from her latest serial, Bekaboo, in which she is playing a brief cameo. While the fantasy-drama is all set to make its debut on TV screen today, that is March 18, there is another bad news for the fans. As per the latest buzz, the lead of Bekaboo, Shalin Bhanot has got injured on the sets.

Shalin Bhanot gets injured on sets of Bekaboo; survives cuts on his body: Report

If a report by BollywoodLife is something to go by, then Bhanot has been injured on the sets and it happened in the first few days of the shoot itself. The report stated that the former Bigg Boss contestant got cuts on his body due to the terrain of the sets. The portal quoted a source saying, “Shalin faced injuries on his body and it's commendable that he continued to shoot despite his injuries. Shalin has been at it with the action sequences and the high-end drama in the show as he continues to shoot day-night, hardly giving him any rest.”

However, it is worth mentioning here that neither the production banner nor the actor has confirmed the news, as of now.

Speaking of the show, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shalin Bhanot had spoken about the upcoming show. When asked what he felt when he first stepped into the sets of Bekaboo, the 39-year-old actor had asserted, “The first day when I came to the set, I was nervous and I'm equally nervous right now. It is a very different show. It is a very unique and very, very different character altogether. So I'm very, very nervous playing Ranav and being unbreakable. I hope and pray that my hard work shows and that people like it.”

