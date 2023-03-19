Earlier in the week, actress Sonali Kulkarni, while speaking at an event, drew flak after her speech where she said, “Women are lazy” and went onto give examples of how, according to her, they need a husband or boyfriend who will fulfil their wishes. She said, “In India a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or husband, who has a very good job, owns a house, and has assurance of getting regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do.”

Sonali Kulkarni apologizes after her “Girls are lazy” comment draws flak online

She added, “I urge everyone to bring up such women in your houses that are able to and can earn for themselves. Who can say that yes, we want a new fridge in the house; you pay for half of it, I will pay the other half.”

While explaining her stand, Kulkarni gave an example. “I have a friend. I won’t go into details but she was scouting a guy for marriage. She said she won’t like to marry someone who earns under Rs 50 thousand. And it would be better if he stayed alone; who wants the fuss about in-laws? And he should have a four-wheeler. I asked her, ‘Have you come to a mall? Do you want a human or an offer?’ It is so humiliating.”

The social media has been divided on Kulkarni’s statements. While there are some who have hailed her for her stand, there are others who have been highly offended. Looking at the response to the growing controversy, Kulkarni has now offered a clarification and an apology over the same and has said that she has learnt a lot from this incident.

In a detailed statement on her official Instagram page, Kulkarni said that she is overwhelmed by the feedback her comments have got. She said, “Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”

Kulkarni added, “Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the centre of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident.”

