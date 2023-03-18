Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack on March 9 in Delhi where he was attending a Holi festival event. His last rites were performed in Mumbai after his body was brought back from Delhi. As the industry mourned the tragic passing of the celebrated actor, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a note to his family during this difficult time.

Anupam Kher, on behalf of Satish Kaushik's wife, expressed the family's gratitude in Hindi and tweeted along with the photo of the letter. He wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of sorrow and grief. When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolences on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and all the fans of Satish ji, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Regards, Shashi Kaushik.”

The letter was written in Hindi which read, “I was very sad hearing about Satish Kaushik’s untimely death. In this difficult time, I extend my condolences to you and your family. The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all. He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family.”

Satish Kaushik and his wife Shashi Kaushik married in 1985. The couple had a son Sanu Kaushik who passed in 1996. The couple welcome their second child Vanshika who was born through a surrogate in 2012.

