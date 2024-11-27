comscore
Shahid Kapoor – Pooja Hegde starrer Deva gets preponed; to release in January

Shahid Kapoor – Pooja Hegde starrer Deva gets preponed; to release in January

While Shahid was expected to return to theatres on Valentine’s Day once again, it seems that the actor will be arriving sooner.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After the much success that Shahid Kapoor enjoyed with his 2024 Valentine’s Day release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya, the actor was expected to return to theatres yet again on the same occasion in 2025. The actor was said to be seen in the actioner Deva which will also feature Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. However, news is that fans will be able to see the actor in theatres, a few days sooner.

While earlier the makers had asserted that they wanted to add some action in the Valentine’s week, it seems that they decided to prepone the release. However, now we hear that Zee Studios and Roy Kapur films have jointly reached the decision that the film will be releasing in the last week of January. Sources revealed that Deva, which is all set to provide adrenaline rush as Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ much-anticipated high-octane action thriller, will now be releasing cinemas now on January 31, 2025. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news in his tweet.


For the unversed, the action entertainer will mark the return of Shahid Kapoor in theatres after almost a year. The actor will be playing the role of a cop in this film and fans will also get to see his chemistry with Pooja Hegde for the first time. Also starring Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key roles, it is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Promising to feature gripping performances along with a power-packed storyline designed to keep audiences at the edge of their seats, Deva is set to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. The big screen spectacle is all set to hit cinemas on January 31, 2025.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor wraps up Deva with song sequence, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films celebrate final shoot

More Pages: Deva Box Office Collection

