BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde to come together for a thriller

In collaboration with Roy Kapur Films, the thriller was announced on the occasion of Pooja Hegde’s birthday on October 13.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Bollywood in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is all set for another interesting entertainer. The actress, who is juggling between her South and Bollywood projects, is expected to have signed a thriller co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The announcement was made by production houses Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films on the occasion of the actress’ birthday.

Amid several birthday wishes that poured in for the actress, Zee Studios and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur decided to give their special gift, a thriller which will bring together with Shahid Kapoor for the first time. While most of the details are currently kept under wraps, it is said that the film will be directed by Rosshan Andrews, who will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. Rosshan, who has been a prominent name in the Mollywood industry and has worked with superstars like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Jyothika, Manju Warrier, among others, will be directing this upcoming venture.

The makers announced the same on social media saying, “Our thrilling action-packed adventure just got a lot more exciting with birthday girl @hegdepooja joining us on this journey. Wishing a stellar day of fun and happiness to our lovely leading lady!” In the few photos posted by them on social media, it also featured one where the birthday girl is seen cutting cake on the special occasion.


As for the ongoing ventures, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the JioCinema release Bloody Daddy, is planning to wrap up his untitled next with Kriti Sanon, post which he is expected to kick off this venture.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor was hesitant to take on drug addict's role in Udta Punjab: "I have not done any substance in my life. I don't know what it is to be high"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

