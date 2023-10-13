ZEE5, on October 13, unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Duranga Season 2, starring Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah. Post the success of its first season, the streaming platform released the trailer of the new season with an assurance that the series will be more thrilling and intense as it will be introducing more twists and turns. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the psychological thriller will premiere on October 24 on ZEE5.

Duranga Season 2 to feature an epic showdown between Amit Sadh and Gulshan Devaiah with Drashti Dhami in the centre of it all

Duranga Season 1 left viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the unravelling of the story as Amit Sadh's character Sammit Patel, who emerges from a coma in the show. Spanning across 8 episodes, the series is produced by Rose Audio Visuals, spearheaded by Goldie Behl and stars Amit Sadh as Sammit Patel, Drashti Dhami as Ira Jaykar Patel, Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek Banne in lead roles. The show also features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles. This season viewers will witness intense drama as the story will navigate through a chilling murder case and chase to catch the real accomplice of the serial killer.

In the trailer, we witness the resurgence of the past in Abhishek Banne's life as Sammit Patel emerges from a coma. Duranga 2 features an epic showdown between Abhishek and Sammit as they each strive to reclaim their identities. Abhishek embarks on a quest to uncover his father's accomplice, protect his sister, and engage in a fierce battle with Sammit to win back his love and safeguard his family. With a plethora of plot twists, intense drama, and a gripping storyline, this second instalment promises an unforgettable experience for viewers.

Speaking about the show, Amit Sadh said, "Stepping into the shoes of this multi-layered, complex, and dark character in the sequel of our upcoming web series has been a riveting experience. Playing a negative psychotic role is a challenge that I've embraced wholeheartedly, and I'm eager to see in come to life. The depths of darkness and intricacies that this character possesses are truly captivating, and I believe the audience will be become a part of Sammit's journey. This season, we dive even deeper into the psyche of this character, exploring the twisted motivations which will unveil the secrets that lie beneath the surface. I am grateful for the opportunity to portray such a complex role, and I can't wait to see the audience's reaction to this dark and compelling sequel."

Gulshan Devaiah added, "Duranga was a huge success amongst the viewers and season 2 will be bigger and better with the a lot of plot twists. Abhishek's transformation from a man caught in a web of lies to a relentless seeker of truth is an emotional rollercoaster that will resonate with audiences. In the new season, viewers will witness the depths of his resilience, the complexities of his relationships, and the unravelling of his own identity. The team has put in immense effort to make this sequel even more gripping and captivating. I truly believe that this sequel will surpass all expectations and leave audiences spellbound."

Drashti Dhami continued, "Playing the role of a determined cop has been a thrilling experience, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to delve deeper into her character this season. As Ira Patel dives deeper into the case, the journey gets darker, secrets are exposed, minds will unravel, and the battle against evil reaches new heights. The writing is incredible, and the twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the entire season. It promises to captivate, disturb, and leave you asking for more."

Director Rohan Sippy concluded about the show, "Prepare to be immersed in a mind-bending narrative of suspense and intrigue as we unleash the sequel of our most beloved web series. Gear yourself up for a journey into the depths of the human psyche, where reality blurs and the darkest corners of the mind come to life. This sequel will challenge your perceptions. Be ready to be captivated, thrilled, and haunted as we unveil a chapter that will push the boundaries of psychological storytelling like never before."

