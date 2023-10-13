All eyes are on the big Diwali release Tiger 3 and the excitement is palpable already. The teaser of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi starrer got a roaring response and the trailer, which will be out on October 16, is expected to further up the buzz. Bollywood Hungama has now learned the exact release date of the action entertainer.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to release on Sunday November 12; eyes the big Diwali window

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Tiger 3 will arrive in cinemas on Sunday, November 12. The trend nowadays is to release the film on post-Diwali but YRF has made a smart decision to bring it on the day of the Festival of Lights.”

The source explained, “Salman Khan fans and general moviegoers will come in hordes on the release day, as it is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The post-Diwali holiday will fall on Monday, November 13 in certain states and in certain states on Tuesday, November 14. Meanwhile, Bhaidooj holiday will fall on Wednesday, November 15. There will be some post-Diwali holiday effect on Thursday, November 16. And then of course comes the weekend.”

The source added, “Hence, Tiger 3 will have the benefit of holidays from Sunday November 12 to Sunday November 19. As a result, expect records to be broken this Diwali!”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also features Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan.

Also Read: Salman Khan says Tiger 3 trailer has “mad moments of outrageous action”; calls the YRF film “raw, realistic yet spectacular”

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.