The excitement around Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' upcoming action-thriller Deva is reaching a fever pitch. Following the success of the first poster, the makers have released a new motion poster featuring Shahid Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar that is sure to have fans on the edge of their seats.

Shahid Kapoor in a Rugged New Look for Deva

The latest poster showcases Shahid Kapoor in a rugged, powerful pose, seamlessly blending raw dance energy with a commanding presence. Wielding a gun while striking a dynamic dance pose, his swag in this new look hints at the explosive action that Deva promises. With intense energy and a captivating style, Shahid Kapoor is all set to bring a fresh action-packed cinematic experience to the big screen in 2025.

Massive Fan Event and Teaser Launch on January 5

To fuel the buzz even further, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have announced a grand fan event at the Carter Road Amphitheatre in Mumbai on Sunday, 5th January 2025. Fans are in for a thrilling experience as the much-awaited teaser of Deva will be revealed during this event. The gathering is expected to be an unforgettable occasion for fans, adding even more anticipation ahead of the film’s release.

Deva: A High-Octane Action Thriller Directed by Rosshan Andrrews

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is an action-packed thriller that promises to deliver a high-energy cinematic spectacle. With Shahid Kapoor in the lead, the film is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, poised to dominate screens with its explosive action sequences and intense drama.

