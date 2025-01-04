In January 2025, Kartik Aaryan is set to begin filming Anurag Basu’s untitled romantic film, followed by the Karan Johar-produced Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in May. Both projects are expected to hit the big screen in 2026, marking a significant year for the actor in the romantic genre.

Kartik Aaryan kicks off 2025 with Anurag Basu’s film, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in May: Report

Kartik Aaryan Teams Up with Anurag Basu for an Intense Love Story

Kartik Aaryan is ready to collaborate with director Anurag Basu for a musical love story. The film is scheduled to start production by the end of January 2025, with a planned marathon shoot from January to April. According to a report by PinkVilla, the film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will feature Aaryan in a bearded look. Details regarding the film’s title and cast are still under wraps, though the film promises to be an intense love story with a powerful soundtrack.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: A Slice-of-Life Romance with a Global Adventure

After wrapping up the Anurag Basu film, Kartik Aaryan will move on to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, set to begin in May 2025. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is described as a unique slice-of-life love story that follows the lead pair on an international journey. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is expected to showcase Aaryan in a lighthearted romantic role, contrasting with his intense portrayal in Basu's film.

Kartik Aaryan's Versatility in Romantic Cinema

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects represent his versatility in the romantic genre. While Anurag Basu’s film promises an intense love story, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will showcase a more adventurous, comedic take on romance. Both films are highly anticipated and will allow Aaryan to explore a wide range of emotions and characters. These films, slated for release in 2026, demonstrate his growing presence in the romantic cinema space.

What’s Next for Kartik Aaryan?

Once filming for these two projects concludes, Kartik Aaryan is expected to move on to other feature films. Among the scripts he’s currently considering is Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, continuing his promising run in the romantic genre.

