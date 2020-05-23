Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.05.2020 | 1:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan’s production Betaal lands in plagiarism row; Marathi writers file a case 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix's upcoming original show Betaal which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has landed in a plagiarism row. Two Marathi writers have claimed that the story has been copied from their zombie film script called Vetaal

Shah Rukh Khan’s production Betaal lands in plagiarism row; Marathi writers file a case 

The writers Sameer Wadekar and Mahesh Goswami have filed a case against Shah Rukh Khan's production house and Netflix. The writers moved Bombay High Court after the trailer was released last week. Talking to a tabloid, Sameer said that they had approached several production houses with their script, but Red Chillies Entertainment was not one of them. He said that he has not been able to figure out how the idea reached them. He also said that the show went on floors in July 2019, a year after his script was registered with the Screenwriters Association(SWA). 

The writers have also registered a complaint with the SWA too. Meanwhile, Betaal is written by Patrick Graham and Suhani Kanwar and revolves around a counter-insurgency squad that aims to displace tribals from a village. On the other hand, Wadekar said that their story is centred on an environmentalist who opposes a mining company that tries to drive away the villagers. Wadekar said that there are at least 10 plot points that are similar. 

While, the High Court has dismissed their petition they said that the writers can seek damages if the plagiarism charges are proved. 

ALSO READ:  Anushka Sharma gets legal notice for use of casteist slur in Paatal Lok 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

Man in viral photo with Nawazuddin…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reveals that they…

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification