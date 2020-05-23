Bollywood Hungama

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman Khan in Ready, passes away at 27

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Comedian and actor Mohit Baghel passed away today at the age of 27. The actor was battling cancer. He started his career with his comic stints on television which was followed by character roles in Bollywood. Mohit is popular for his role in Salman Khan starrer Ready in which he plays Chhote Amar Chaudhary.

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman Khan in Ready, passes away at 27

Mohit has also worked in films like Uvaa, Milan Talkies and Jabariya Jodi. Director Raaj Shaandaliyaa took to Twitter to write an emotional message for Mohit. 


Parineeti Chopra who worked with Mohit in Jabariay Jodi, too, took to Twitter to express grief. "One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIPBrown heart  #JabariyaJodi," she wrote. 


Mohit Baghel was roped in for YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 which features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, he had started shooting for the film in January. 

